“I am thrilled with the spectacular response from the audiences for Durgamati”, shares Director G. Ashok

Breaking the clutter as a genre-breaking conspiracy thriller film, Durgamati released on Amazon Prime Video on December 11 starring Bhumi Pednekar. G Ashok made his directorial debut with the film that was loved by the audience and still continues to get good reactions. The director has done a great job helming the project and tells us how he is elated by the response and its success.

On his directorial debut in Bollywood, Durgamati – The Myth’s director G. Ashok shares, "I am thrilled with the spectacular response from the audiences for Durgamati – The Myth from across the world. After being in South Cinema for more than a decade now, debuting in Bollywood with Durgamati – The Myth was a game-changing experience for me. Since I was stepping into a whole new world of cinema, I didn't want to leave any stone unturned to deliver a movie that is loved by movie lovers across India as well as internationally. What stood out about this conspiracy thriller is its intriguing plot and unexpected suspense. I am glad that people have appreciated Bhumi's performance in the role, but a lot of credit also goes to Arshad, Mahie, Karan, Jisshu, and the entire cast as well who have played a crucial role in making Durgamati – The Myth a success. Today I am truly overwhelmed to witness the kind of love that the film has been receiving worldwide."

Talking about the movie's world premiere on Amazon Prime Video, G. Ashok added, "Through Amazon Prime Video the movie has reached cinema lovers across 200 countries and territories, and as a filmmaker, the feeling can't get any better than this. This is a new era in Indian entertainment; customers viewing habits and preferences are constantly evolving. I am elated to be a part of this renaissance and to bring to the audience the latest entertainment and present it across geographies. More than anything."

"With this promising start, I am excited and looking forward to my journey in Bollywood and working with supremely talented stars and filmmakers. I am glad to have started my Bollywood journey with a film presented by Akshay Kumar while also getting an opportunity to work with an enormously talented cast and crew," adds G. Ashok.

Also Read: World Energy Conservation Day: Bhumi Pednekar speaks up on how renewable sources of energy is the way forward for the planet

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results