Katrina Kaif’s blue floral lehenga by Anita Dongre is the perfect winter-wedding look!

Katrina Kaif has always managed to impress the fashion police with a variety of looks. While she keeps her makeup simple and her hairdo sleek, her outfits more than make up for the almost-nude face and minimal accessories. Keeping her traditional outfits game strong as ever, Katrina Kaif’s recent look in a blue lehenga has left us love-struck!

Dressed in an azure hued lehenga with floral prints by Anita Dongre, Katrina Kaif has yet again managed to look ethereal with minimal efforts in her outfit. To round off the look, Katrina Kaif opted for a jewelry set from Tanishq, and with Tanya Ghavri as her stylist, the duo managed to get the perfect look as usual. Take a look at the pictures that Tanya posted.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and is shooting for her upcoming superhero film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

