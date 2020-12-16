Alaya F can’t stop having fun in shimmery skirt with tassels, watch video

Alaya F stunned the audience with her unconventional character with her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman. The actress shared the screen space with actors, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Even before her debut, she was already popular on social media.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)
On the work front, Alaya F is yet to announce her next but she has signed her second film with Pooja Entertainment.
ALSO READ: Alaya F reveals that her parents had to take her to a doctor when she would not talk
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply