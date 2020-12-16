Madhuri Dixit enjoys fun jamming session with husband Shriram Nene and sons

Actress Madhuri Dixit has been enjoying this quarantine period with her family. Though she had resumed the shooting of her Netflix project, it seems like she is back home now.
In a video posted by Madhuri Dixit, the actress is seen trying to play drums while her husband plays the guitar. She captioned the video as, "A family that plays together, stays together. Come share our joy in this family jam session. Hope you like it." She was seen bonding with the family.
Madhuri Dixit will next star in the Netflix project which is being produced by Karan Johar.
