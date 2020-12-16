Madhuri Dixit enjoys fun jamming session with husband Shriram Nene and sons

Actress Madhuri Dixit has been enjoying this quarantine period with her family. Though she had resumed the shooting of her Netflix project, it seems like she is back home now.

In a video posted by Madhuri Dixit, the actress is seen trying to play drums while her husband plays the guitar. She captioned the video as, "A family that plays together, stays together. Come share our joy in this family jam session. Hope you like it." She was seen bonding with the family.

In the video, Madhuri said, “Today, I am going to show you a really fun part of my life during the lockdown. This is one of those things that I genuinely enjoy and look forward to. Although lockdown mein sab ghar pe baithe hai aur family ke saath waqt zyada milne laga, iss waqt ka kya karein (we all were sitting at home and got to spend a lot of time with family, but what could we do in that time)? We can’t go out to eat or take vacations. So, to make things interesting, we decided to take ‘fam jam’ quite literally. Samajh nahi aaya (Didn’t get it)? Let me show you a snippet of how my family stays together.”

Madhuri Dixit will next star in the Netflix project which is being produced by Karan Johar.

