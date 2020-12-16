John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Milap Zaveri, Gautami Kapoor strike a pose as they shoot climax of Satyameva Jayate 2

Actor John Abraham and filmmaker Milap Zaveri are reuniting for Satyameva Jayate 2. The film stars Divya Khosla Kumar as the leading lady. It is currently being filmed in Lucknow. Earlier this week, the team began shooting the climax.

Today, Milap Zaveri reposted a photo in which John, Divya along with Milap, Gautami Kapoor, and Harsh Chaya were striking a pose on the sets of the film. All of them were wearing masks.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is set for the 2021 release.

