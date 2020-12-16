Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan does a course in Navarasa Sadhana to perfect his art and understand Indian theatre

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is currently gearing up for his debut in Bollywood as an actor. He will be making his debut under the banner of Yash Raj Films as part of their 50 year mega celebrations. The young actor who has been active in theatre from the past few years is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to perfecting his art. He recently completed a course to further understand the complexities of Indian theatre and to improve his skills.

Junaid has been active in the theatre space from 2017. Apart from that he also took up a course in Navarasa Sadhana, which originates from Kerala’s Irinjalakuda. He took up the course to broaden his horizon as a performer and to enrich himself in Indian theatre. The actor was keen on doing this course as it includes a systematic and daily practice of the Nine Rasas by the the actors, with the aim of strengthening their core as an actor. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of taking the course in person he had to take it online.

Junaid has been learning the art form from G.Venu, a reputed abhinaya guru, who has trained several actors and dancers through workshops at Natanakairali, National School Of Drama (Delhi) and Intercultural Theatre Institute (Singapore). G. Venu is the man behind the Navarasa Sadhana workshop and has devised an ingenious technique of evoking the nine rasas during a 15-day course that is attended by performing artistes .The Navarasas refer to the nine expressions often shown by humans. The Sadhana, practice helps awaken not only the acting skills but also creativity as well.

On the other hand, before becoming a full time theatre actor, Junaid studied theatre at the AADA(The American Academy of Dramatic Arts) in Los Angeles for two years. Now with studying Indian theatre as well, Junaid seems to be working hard on strengthening his skills as a performer and being an all-rounder creatively.

