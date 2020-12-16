Nushrratt Bharuccha’s sultry hot-pink bikini avatar raises the mercury level high!

Nushrratt Bharuccha was recently seen in Amazon Prime's Diwali release, Chhalaang. Taking quite a chhalaang in her own career now, Nushrratt has announced 3 other big films already. The actress is currently in the Maldives enjoying the time of her life as she goes snorkeling and deep-sea diving. While she’s in the Maldives, she thoroughly embraced the beach baby in her and posed in the pool and by the sea in a sexy hot-pink bikini.

Adding a little spice to her bikini-clad look, Nushrratt paired it up with a white embroidered cape jacket. The actress surely knows how to look super stylish even with the simplest of the looks. Flaunting her bikini body, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s look is surely going to give you major fitness and vacation goals. Take a look at the pictures.

