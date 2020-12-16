Nushrratt Bharuccha’s sultry hot-pink bikini avatar raises the mercury level high!

Nushrratt Bharuccha was recently seen in Amazon Prime's Diwali release, Chhalaang. Taking quite a chhalaang in her own career now, Nushrratt has announced 3 other big films already. The actress is currently in the Maldives enjoying the time of her life as she goes snorkeling and deep-sea diving. While she’s in the Maldives, she thoroughly embraced the beach baby in her and posed in the pool and by the sea in a sexy hot-pink bikini.
