Tom Cruise threatens to fire Mission Impossible 7 crew members for not following COVID-19 safety protocols in the leaked audio 

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is busy with the shooting of Mission Impossible 7. The actor has maintained strict COVID-19 protocols on the sets of the film as the filming resumed over a month ago. But, it seems like some of the crew members recently weren't following the protocols due to which Tom Cruise blasted and threatened to fire them.

According to The Sun, Tom Cruise lost his cool after he reportedly saw two crew members standing too close to one another in front of the computer screen. In leaked audio, he was heard saying, “If I see you do it again you’re f**king gone.”

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever," Cruise is heard saying the leaded audio obtained by The Sun.

The filming is currently on in Britain where COVID-19 guidelines are strict again due to the surge in the case. “You can tell it to the people who are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this fucking industry!” Cruise says in the audio. “So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this fucking movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f**king gone.”

“Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired,” Cruise adds. “That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here."

Paramount Pictures has delayed Mission Impossible 7 and will now release on November 19, 2021, originally scheduled for July 21, 2021. The follow-up Mission: Impossible 8 will open on November 4, 2022, which was originally supposed to release on August 5, 2022.

Christopher McQuarrie will helm the next two installments of Mission: Impossible. He previously directed 2015’s Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and 2018’s Mission Impossible: Fallout.

