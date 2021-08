The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Livingston Brown, 26, was last seen on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at approximately 2 p.m., in the Markham Road and Ellesmere Road area.

He is described as 5’10", 190 lbs., dark hair (3 braided cornrows on back, shaved sides and longer on top), black goatee. He was last seen wearing a burgundy coloured t-shirt with white lettering, navy sweatpants, and black 'Nike' sandals with a white logo.

Police are concerned for his safety.