The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Kristin Bauer, 40, was reported missing to police on Friday, August 27, 2021, and was last seen on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the Queen Street West and Portland Street area.

She is described as 5'1", 130 lbs., with long black curly hair and green eyes. She has several tattoos on her body including 'Bauer' on her neck, a boat on her right hand, rose on her right calf, writing on left wrist.

There is no clothing description.

Police are concerned for her safety.