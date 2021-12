The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Ian Herman, 48, was last seen on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 6 p.m., in the Dundas Street West and Royal York Road area.

He is described as 6'0", with a heavy build, short brown curly hair, and wears glasses.

He was wearing a 3/4 length black winter jacket, grey toque, red and beige t-shirt, black jogging pants, brown and black winter boots, and a wristwatch.

Police are concerned for his safety.