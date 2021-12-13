Finally: A New Woody Allen Movie

Last year’s HBO Woody Allen documentary Allen V. Farrow just about buried his career, but we still love his movies (and have serious doubts about his guilt.) His film Rifkin’s Festival opened the San Sebastian Film Festival a year ago, and took place at that same festival. The movie did well in Europe, as most Woody Allen movies do, and finally it is about to be released here in theaters and online in January. Film fans love it – it’s about a film studies professor (Wallace Shawn) and his publicist wife (Gena Gershon) who attend the glamorous film festival while suffering from marital angst. The wife seems too interested in her hot young director client and the husband runs amok. There’s always something to like in a Woody Allen movie and we agree with the guy who said “Appreciate Woody while he’s still around.”

