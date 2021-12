Bad Bunny surprised us by looking pretty darn hot in concert this weekend. This was his first big concert since 9019 and he had plenty of new music. He released an astonishing THREE albums in 2020 and he was named most streamed artist of 2021 by Spotify. 45000 fans went nuts for him in Puerto Rico and as far as we know, 45000 walked out alive at the end…

