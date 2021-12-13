Parasite star Park So Dam undergoes surgery after being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer; to skip Special Delivery promotions

Parasite star Park So Dam was diagnosed with Papillary Thyroid Cancer and is currently recovering from surgery.

On December 13, as reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, her agency Artist Company released a statement announcing that she will not be joining promotions for her upcoming film Special Delivery, in order to focus on her recovery. The statement read, “Actress Park So Dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer from her regular health examination, and she completed surgery following the doctor’s recommendation. As the long-awaited Special Delivery is soon premiering, actress Park So Dam is very disappointed that she cannot be together with fans who have waited and shown support.”

They added, “Although actress Park So Dam cannot participate in Special Delivery promotions, she is cheering on the Special Delivery premiere. We once again express gratitude to the Special Delivery actors and production team who are also overcoming a difficult situation together with everyone who supports Special Delivery and actress Park So Dam. Actress Park So Dam will focus on recovery in order to greet everyone in good health in the future, and her agency Artist Company will also do our best for the actress to recover her health.”

The movie Special Delivery, starring Park So-dam, is a movie about a chase after a special express driver Eunha, who gets caught up in an unexpected delivery accident. Special Delivery premieres on January 12.

