The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Giselle Feliz, 14, was last seen on Monday, March 27, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. in the Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard area.

She is described as 5'7," 150 lbs., light complexion, dark curly shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black top, white Nike runners and was carrying a blue backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.

There is no picture available at this time.