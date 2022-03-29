Will Smith Will Never Be The Same

At least in our opinion. We remember meeting Will Smith back in the 90’s when The Fresh Prince of Bel Air made him a star. It was backstage at an award show and Will was a sweet guy who seemed to talk about God a lot. That nice guy image was shattered on the Oscars last night when Will turned into a monster – for no logical reason- leaping onstage and smacking Chris Rock in the face, threatening and cursing on live TV, – because Chris made a mild – and not unflattering – joke about Jada Pinkett’s shaved head and Demi Moore’s film G.I. Jane. Shockingly, Smith was not removed from the audience, and he went on to win the Best Actor Oscar. His rambling, tearful acceptance speech only made him seem MORE out of control. Mental problems? Substance problems? Of ALL people – Will Smith? Everyone is wondering today…

