Jada Pinkett Doesn’t Want To Talk About It

What we REALLY want to know is how did Jada Pinkett feel about her husband Will’s behavior at the Oscars! She has kept conspicuously quiet about the issue. Do you suppose she felt GRATEFUL that Will “chivalrously” defended her against Chris Rock’s remarks? Keep in mind, being compared to Demi Moore in G.I.Jane is HARDLY an insult. Certainly Will violently overreacted, but did Jada secretly appreciate it? Or was she appalled and HUMILIATED? Jada happened to look fabulous on Oscar night and Will’s behavior pulled attention away from her and everyone else. We’ve heard about their marriage problems – will this help or hurt their relationship? Jada will be criticized either way – whether she supports Will’s behavior or condones it – so we think she will NOT comment. Meanwhile, we don’t think Chris Rock did anything wrong and he carried on like a trouper. We also think Will’s “people” forced him to make that apology today to avoid getting kicked out of the Academy.

