The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Wan Xiao Su, 54, was last seen on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., in the Greenwood Avenue and Dundas Street East area.

She is described as 5'1", 120lbs, with a medium build, shoulder length black hair with grey roots, and has a mole on left temple area. She wears oval shaped metal framed glasses.

Police are concerned for her safety.