Jada Pinkett: “There’s A Time For Healing And I’m Here For It”

Just as we predicted, Jada Pinkett is NOT taking sides on the Will Smith debacle. She has obviously been warned by her “people” that she can’t win- whether she backs up her husband or apologizes for him- people will criticize her. We had hoped that Jada was too independent to hold back her real feelings, but her “diplomatic” and absurdly vague statement posted on Instagram has succeeded in saying absolutely NOTHING. THIS is the best she can do?

Photo: Red Table Talk

