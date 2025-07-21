This article was last updated on July 21, 2025

Parent company of Citroën and Fiat suffers a loss of 2.3 billion euros

Stellantis has had a heavy half year. The parent company of brands such as Citroën, Fiat, Peugeot and Opel has a net loss of 2.3 billion euros ago. The car company today issued a profit warning.

The loss is partly caused by the fact that the car company has sold considerably fewer cars. The proceeds fell by 13 percent compared to a year earlier. Last year the group made a profit of 5.6 billion euros, but this year it is disappointing for various causes.

In recent months, Stellantis has been struggling with extra costs due to projects that were demolished and depreciation on technical platforms.

The car concerner also suffers considerably from American import duties. At the beginning of April, US President Trump introduced an import tax of 25 percent on cars from outside the US. The European car brands have therefore become considerably more expensive in the US. The company has therefore shipped 100,000 cars less to the US. It is estimated that this costs the car concert around 300 million euros.

The sales figures in Europe are also disappointing. Stellantis has more and more competition from the Chinese car brand BYD.

This year even more went wrong with a number of Stellantis car brands. At the beginning of this month, Stellantis called back 24,000 cars due to wear on the motorbikes. A month earlier, 33,000 cars from Citroën in the Netherlands were no longer allowed to take the way due to a defect in the airbags. Stellantis did not say anything about these recall actions in the message today.

