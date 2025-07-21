Sloppy England beaten by India in first ODI

This article was last updated on July 21, 2025

England produced a below-par performance as India sealed a four-wicket win in the first one-day international in Southampton.

Chasing 259 for victory, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten 62 helped the tourists reach their target with 10 balls to spare.

The dismissals of Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh in quick succession, with 24 runs still needed from 27 balls, gave England a glimmer of hope and the prospect of a tense finale but Amanjot Kaur held her nerve with 20 not out to see India to their second-highest successful chase in ODIs.

Amid a sloppy fielding effort, England also paid the price for failing to review an lbw against Sharma when she was on 40.