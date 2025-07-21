Dukes to examine ‘soft’ cricket balls – what is going on?

This article was last updated on July 21, 2025

Balls used in the series between England and India will be examined by the manufacturer after the first three Tests were blighted by problems.

The Dukes balls have been regularly changed because they have gone out of shape, causing frustrating delays in play.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will collect as many used balls as possible and return them to Dukes by the end of the week.

“We will take it away, inspect and then start talking to the tanner, talking about all of the raw materials – everything,” Dilip Jajodia, owner of British Cricket Balls Ltd, who make the Dukes, told BBC Sport.

“Everything we do will be reviewed and then if we think some changes need to be made or tightened up, we will.”

