What If Will Smith Had Been Forced To Leave The Oscars?

We just heard that after THE SLAP, Will Smith WAS asked by the Academy to leave the ceremony and he REFUSED! Of course this makes Smith’s egotistical behavior look even WORSE, and hopefully the Academy will be more likely to punish him in some way. Just imagine what MIGHT have happened if security guards had INSISTED that Smith leave, and attempted to “walk” him out forcefully! Smith would struggle and Denzel Washington would probably have leapt into the fray to try and calm things down. Tuxedoes notwithstanding, other hot-headed actors would have jumped at the chance to defend whatever side they were on. It could have degenerated into quite a melee (although many viewers would have loved it) so give the Academy a break. It’s so nice to hear that after THE SLAP, Chris Rock’s standup tour tickets started selling like crazy – this will be quite profitable for him.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results