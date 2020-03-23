Rand Paul Is The First Senator To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul announced on Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19. A tweet from his official account stated that Paul, who is also an eye doctor, was “feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.” However, Paul “was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,” according to the tweet.

Paul has been working remotely for the past 10 days, “hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul,” a subsequent tweet stated. But, Paul “expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends.” Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and continue to be asymptomatic may end their home-isolated quarantine seven days after their first positive diagnostic test, according to the latest recommendations from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

For the time being, Paul “will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.”

The Senate is currently working to pass a coronavirus aid bill that would include access to free coronavirus testing and secure paid emergency leave. Last week, Paul delayed the aid bill with a doomed amendment that would have required “a Social Security number for purposes of the child tax credit, and to provide the president the authority to transfer funds as necessary, and to terminate United States military operations and reconstruction activities in Afghanistan.”

On Friday, March 20, Paul announced his COVID-19 Recovery Act, telling The Hill that his bill would “ensure businesses are not forced into bankruptcy or closure due to new mandates, while also seeking to guarantee that every person who needs assistance is able to receive it.” Earlier this month, Paul was the sole “no” vote on an $8 billion coronavirus funding bill.

Paul is the third member of Congress to announce a positive coronavirus diagnosis, following Florida Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart and Utah Rep. Ben McAdams.

