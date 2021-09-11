Ontario differing on National Truth and reconciliation day

Calls for Ontario to make September 30 a statutory holiday

The federal government has designated September 30 as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation for federally regulated employees.

Ontario government is working in collaboration with Indigenous partners, survivors and affected families to ensure the respectful commemoration of this day within Ontario.

We encourage all Ontarians to take some time to reflect and remember.

The province has not made the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday.

However, employers and employees may agree to treat this day as a public holiday, and some may be required to do so if it has been negotiated into collective agreements or employment contracts.

While this decision impacts the Ontario Public Service, individual broader public sector organizations will decide how best to commemorate this day with respect.