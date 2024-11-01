This article was last updated on November 1, 2024

Liz Cheney sees death threat in Trump’s statement about pointing guns at her

Former Republican Party Congresswoman Liz Cheney interprets a statement by presidential candidate Donald Trump as a death threat. He said she should have guns pointed at her.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney is one of the best-known Republicans who supported Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris in the election campaign.

Speaking to right-wing former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in Arizona, Trump called Cheney “deranged” and said she always wants to go to war. “If it were up to her we would be in 50 different countries,” he said.

He then suggested putting Cheney in a situation where she is standing with a gun while nine guns are pointed at her. “Let’s see how she feels when guns are pointed at her face,” he said.

‘War mongers’

“Politicians like them are warmongers who decide from their nice offices in Washington to send 10,000 soldiers into the enemy’s mouth,” continued Trump, who himself boasts of never having started a war during his presidency.

Liz Cheney shared a clip of the video of the conversation between Trump and Carlson on X and wrote: “This is how dictators destroy free peoples. They threaten those who speak out against them with death.”

Trump describes them as a “mean-spirited, vindictive, cruel, unstable man” bent on tyranny. She once again called for a vote for Kamala Harris under the hashtag “#VoteKamala”.

