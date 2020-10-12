The People Behind the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset

If you haven't been paying attention, it may surprise you to find out that the Great Pandemic of 2020 is being used by one of the world's leading economic non-governmental organization as an excuse to reset the entire global economy. Thanks to the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its braintrust, the post-pandemic world will look entirely different. By the time that citizens of nations that have undergone the most severe lockdowns (i.e. Australia, the United Kingdom), people will be begging for change.

While I have posted on the subject of the WEF's Great Reset previously, a quick recap is in order. The concept of a "great reset" in the post pandemic world is being promoted as a panacea to the world's economic and environmental ills. Here is the WEF's Great Reset lead webpage:

Here's what the WEF has to say about the context of its Great Reset:

"The Covid-19 crisis, and the political, economic and social disruptions it has caused, is fundamentally changing the traditional context for decision-making. The inconsistencies, inadequacies and contradictions of multiple systems –from health and financial to energy and education – are more exposed than ever amidst a global context of concern for lives, livelihoods and the planet. Leaders find themselves at a historic crossroads, managing short-term pressures against medium- and long-term uncertainties."

Here's what it has to say about the opportunity for a "Great Reset":

"As we enter a unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery, this initiative will offer insights to help inform all those determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons. Drawing from the vision and vast expertise of the leaders engaged across the Forum’s communities, the Great Reset initiative has a set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honours the dignity of every human being."

What we must remember is that the Great Reset is being put in place by the "Davos Elite", a group of the world's most wealthy oligarchs and hundreds of the world's most powerful corporations including (in roughly alphabetical order) Amazon (its Web Services Division), Apple, Astra Zeneca, the Bank of America, BMO Financial Group, Bayer, Chevron, Deutsche Bank, Facebook, Google, HP, ING Group, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, Manulife, Microsoft, Moderna, Nasdaq, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, the Open Society Institute (i.e. George Soros), PayPal, Pfizer, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Aramco, Standard Bank Group, Suncor Energy, Visa and Walmart. As you can well imagine, most of these major corporations have executives that are part of the oligarchy that controls every aspect of life on planet earth in one way or another.

Now, let's look at who is running the World Economic Forum. The Forum is chaired by its founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab as shown here:

In its own words, the Forum is guided by:

"… a Board of Trustees, exceptional individuals who act as guardians of its missions and values, and oversee the Forum's work in promoting true global citizenship.

The Board of Trustees comprises outstanding leaders from business, politics, academia and civil society. In their work on the Board, members do not represent any personal or professional interests. To reflect the Board's multistakeholder status, its membership is divided equally between representatives of the business community and leaders from international organizations and civil society."

Here is a screen capture showing the crème de la crème of the world's elite, at least according to the World Economic Forum:

Let's look at some background for a few of these amazing individuals:

You will notice the links between the leadership of the WEF and the leadership of the world's other major influencing organizations including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the United Nations and at least two of the world's most influential central banks.

There are two additional members that I have left until last:

Lucky Canada! There are two highly influential Canadians on the WEF's Board of Trustees. While many of my readers may not have heard of either of these individuals, Mark Carney was a former Governor of the Bank of Canada and Chrystia Freeland is both Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in the Trudeau II government as shown here:

She is widely considered to be the "power behind the Prime Minister" and is also likely to at least run as the replacement for Justin Trudeau when he leaves office. She is connected to George Soros as shown in this picture:

…and this interview with George Soros from 2015:

With Canadians' tax dollars and its economic future now in the hands of this highly connected individual and with her relationship with central banker Mark Carney, I think that it is highly likely that Canada and Canadians will form the template for the "Great Reset" whether we want it or not.

I'd like to close this posting with a quote from my previous posting on the Great Reset:

"If there is one thing that we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic (and September 11, 2001 before that), it's that governments, highly influential non-governmental organizations like the World Economic Forum and the dark lords of the plutocracy never let a good crisis go to waste. We have also learned that the changes that governments have implemented, particularly to our civil rights, during the pandemic are not going away anytime soon. Our way of life has changed dramatically and our overlords will see that the world is "reset" in ways that benefit them and their insiders, despite the pronouncements that their solutions will see greater societal equality and a cleaner planet. Only a fool would believe that this "Great Reset" is not, at least in part, designed to make the billionaire global oligarch class even wealthier and more controlling than they already are."

