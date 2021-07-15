Porter Airlines Is Expanding

Porter Airlines is adding up to 80 new Embraer planes to its fleet in an order valued at up to US$5.82 billion.

The move would mark the North American debut of the Brazilian-made aircraft, and comes as the Toronto-based airline plans to resume services shortly. The planes will be used for routes from Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and Toronto to the U.S., Mexican and Caribbean destinations from the second half of next year.

Porter will also set up its presence at Toronto's Pearson International Airport for the first time as it competes with Air Canada and WestJet, as well as discount and U.S. airlines.