Sean Penn’s Real Kids Play His Kids In “Flag Day”

Sean Penn has been helping people with his CORE charity since 2010 so it makes sense that he’d get around to giving his kids a career boost. He directed and stars in Flag Day, which just screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Dylan Penn, 30, and Hopper Penn, 27, both look excited to be there with their father. (Dylan inherited good looks from her mother Robin Wright) The film is based on a true story about a father leading a double life as a con man/crook so he can take excellent care of his daughter. Hopper plays his estranged son. Both Dylan and Hopper have been working on assorted projects of their own, but this film should open more doors in Hollywood for them.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA,

