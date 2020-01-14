Zayn Malik: Long Time No See

Five years ago when One Direction was on top of the world in terms of popularity, Zayn Malik (who was generally considered to be the best looking member of the group) WALKED AWAY! He wasn’t happy with the music they were making for their teen fans, but he also had problems adjusting to his lack of privacy. Zayn was the quietest in the group and didn’t seem to have a sense of humor about his success. He suffered with anxiety and continued making his own music, but became more reclusive. Certainly that contributed to the split with his sociable girlfriend Gigi Hadid. For the past year he’s rarely been seen in public. This week Zayn and Gigi were spotted out together twice- are they more than just friends? Hopefully she can help him appreciate his success.

