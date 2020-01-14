When Madonna Had Her Eye Antonio Banderas

Right before Antonio Banderas got up to introduce his film Pain and Glory in Spain, he heard about his Oscar nomination, so he can’t help but smile in this photo. In an interview recently Antonio admitted that Madonna had hotly pursued him in the early 90’s, and we almost FORGOT about that interesting tidbit! In her Truth or Dare documentary Madonna moaned about her unrequited crush on Antonio. A few years later he was cast as her costar in Evita (coincidence? We think not) and she tried her best to steal him away from Melanie Griffith (Melanie claims Madonna had her banned from the set!) but she had no luck – Antonio and Melanie got married.

