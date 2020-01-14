Kalki Koechlin gets chatty about pregnancy on The Tara Sharma Show

The Tara Sharma Show Season 5 has been receiving praises from both fans and the industry. Having a variety of guests from various walks of life the very inspirational talk show has had some amazing guests so far and the latest to join host Tara Sharma Saluja was actress Kalki Koechlin. One a mother-to-be and one a mother of two had an amazing interaction throughout the episode.
While both the ladies were seen talking about a lot of things, the highlight was to see a pregnant Kalki Koechlin chat about motherhood and pregnancy with Tara. While both the gorgeous ladies discussed being multi-cultural, Tara also asked Kalki if she would be doing things like her parents did. Sharing her views on the same, Kalki said, “There are good things and bad things, I am going to pick some from my parents, and not take others. What I love is they have been very organic in terms of the community we grew up in, in Pondicherry. My mom had a natural birth at home, there was no epidural. I am also having a natural birth in a clinic, and will have the option of medicine if it’s needed.”
Sharing her experience of being in a conversation with Kalki Koechlin, Tara says, “Kalki and I chatted about lots of fun and meaningful things. Her pregnancy, celebrating differences, climate change, saving the planet and more.”
Co-produced by Tara Sharma Saluja and her husband Roopak Saluja’s company BANG BANG and directed by Ishita Puri, the Tara Sharma Show Season 5 airs every Sunday on Star World at 11:30 am and on The Tara Sharma Show at noon.
