Faye Dunaway Charmed By The Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks

When Faye Dunaway arrived at her Cologne, Germany hotel this week (without makeup) she was surprised by fans pleading for selfies and autographs. Faye was in town for the Lambertz chocolate party. (She glammed herself up for the event.) Every year the chocolate company has a huge celebrity party and invites Hollywood stars along with European actors and models. This year, felon-turned- model Jeremy Meeks was the hit of the party – he kissed Faye’s hand and turned on the charm for her. And she seemed to like it!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results