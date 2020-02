Diane Keaton is one of the most consistently recognizable celebrities because she has a very distinct style and never strays from it. (That hat!) So when she was wandering around downtown in New York, observing and snapping pictures of artistic graffiti and wall murals (another book in the works?) her fans instantly noticed her. And Diane couldn’t have been nicer – she posed for selfies with one and all…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

