Amy Schumer’s Walk In The Park

This is what a walk in the park looks like today – but only if you live in New York. Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer took baby Gene (who’s a dead ringer for Amy) for a walk on rather empty city streets during social isolation, to Central Park which was just as BUSY as usual! In fact, the park looks more crowded than ever, what with pedestrians and dogs dodging the scooters. Fresh air is good, but hard to come by in Manhattan, so wherever you are, consider yourselves lucky…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results