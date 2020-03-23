Paris Jackson’s Small Concession

Paris Jackson, 21, who still considers herself to be black, is out and about and running errands – like many people her age, with little thought to social isolation or protection. No gloves, no problem! Paris grabs knobs and door handles with her SLEEVE. Her modeling career seems to still be happening – in January, Paris was IN Paris for Fashion Week and celebrated Jean-Paul Gaultier’s retirement. For now she’s concentrating on her music and appears in clubs with bandmates whenever she gets a chance.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results