"‘Feels like I haven’t seen you in forever"- Richa Chadha shares video chat with Ali Fazal

In times of a lockdown when meeting near and dear ones have become a distant reality, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are giving company to each other virtually. In an Instagram story that both Richa and Ali posted, he is seen bantering with his fiancé. Their conversation will have one in splits. Evidently missing each other, the video has Ali lying on his couch and Richa on hers as they discuss the information around Covid 19. “I hate cooking but I am doing it three times a day,” Richa says. Ali asks her, “Are you washing your hands?” They ask each other if they are taking their vitamin supplements. “Mere paas Vitamins D-3, B-12 hai, tumhare paas kya hai,” asks Richa in a Deewar-like dialogue.
. . . . Self-isolation and social distancing is a good practice for this time… और कोई option नहीं है ! if not for yourself, do it for the people you love ! Especially ????????????????????❤️???????? the planet needs for us to pause ! @amyradastur93 and @sapnapabbi_sappers did you promise @alifazal9 food ?
A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Mar 21, 2020 at 9:30am PDT
