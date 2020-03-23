"‘Feels like I haven’t seen you in forever"- Richa Chadha shares video chat with Ali Fazal

In times of a lockdown when meeting near and dear ones have become a distant reality, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are giving company to each other virtually. In an Instagram story that both Richa and Ali posted, he is seen bantering with his fiancé. Their conversation will have one in splits. Evidently missing each other, the video has Ali lying on his couch and Richa on hers as they discuss the information around Covid 19. “I hate cooking but I am doing it three times a day,” Richa says. Ali asks her, “Are you washing your hands?” They ask each other if they are taking their vitamin supplements. “Mere paas Vitamins D-3, B-12 hai, tumhare paas kya hai,” asks Richa in a Deewar-like dialogue.

The couple with their video send out a message of checking on your loved ones constantly. Expected to get married next month, they had to call off their do due to the Covid 19 outbreak. But instead of moping around about it, the two are high spirits, checking on family and friends and giving each other company. Their conversation is adorable and gave their fans a peek into their effortless chemistry. Like Richa had once said quoting Javed Akhtar – “Dosti itni gehri hai ki shaadi bhi Kuch nahi bigaad payegi hamara.”

View this post on Instagram

. . . . Self-isolation and social distancing is a good practice for this time… और कोई option नहीं है ! if not for yourself, do it for the people you love ! Especially ????????????????????❤️???????? the planet needs for us to pause ! @amyradastur93 and @sapnapabbi_sappers did you promise @alifazal9 food ?

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Mar 21, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results