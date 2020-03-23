From Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt, here’s how your favourite celebrities can’t get enough of Adidas X Yeezy by Kanye West

Adidas collaborated with the well-known rapper Kanye West to curate some of the coolest sneakers called Yeezy. The sneakers have been wreaking havoc around the globe and most importantly among the Bollywood superstars. While our celebrities choose to keep it super cool and stylish when they step out, a pair of Yeezys go a long way in rounding off their looks and making them look dapper. Not just Hollywood celebrities, but our B-Townies have grown quite fond of their collection.

Without a doubt, one of the A-listers to sport them is Ranveer Singh who happens to be the face of the brand for India. Along with him, his Gully Boy co-star, Alia Bhatt has been spotted donning a classy set as she paired it with her jumpsuit. Stars like Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra have also been spotted wearing the sneakers and we’re definitely adding them to our cart! So much so, that the cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been seen flaunting them on his social media too.

Take a look at their pictures.

We’re not sure about you, but these sneakers are definitely the new hot stuff and every sneaker-enthusiast should have at least one of these. Whose style did you like the best from those mentioned above? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

