Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turn home gym buddies during self-isolation

If there’s any B-Townie who have been making the most of self-isolation, it has got to be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. While they have been tempting people with the delicious desserts that they curate, they also make sure to get their daily dose of workout in, without fail. Making the most of this time, they have been discovering new passions and learning new things every day.
Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! ????????#homegymbuddies ????????♀???????? my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone
Only Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can look flawless after a tedious workout session.
