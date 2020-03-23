Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turn home gym buddies during self-isolation

If there’s any B-Townie who have been making the most of self-isolation, it has got to be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. While they have been tempting people with the delicious desserts that they curate, they also make sure to get their daily dose of workout in, without fail. Making the most of this time, they have been discovering new passions and learning new things every day.

Taking to his Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared an aww-dorable picture with Deepika Padukone who has turned his home gym buddy. Making us swoon over their cuteness, Ranveer posted the picture with the caption, “Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! ????????#homegymbuddies ????????‍♀???????? my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone”

Take a look at the picture.

View this post on Instagram

Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! ????????#homegymbuddies ????????‍♀???????? my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Mar 23, 2020 at 3:23am PDT

Only Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can look flawless after a tedious workout session.

