Dino Morea starts reading Alex Rutherford’s Empire of the Moghul for an upcoming show

All Bollywood celebrities have isolated themselves due to the coronavirus pandemic. Actors, directors and other artists are using this time to work on their upcoming projects and are also investing time in their hobbies.
On Monday, actor Dino Morea took to Twitter to share a picture of himself holding a book titled Empire of the Moghul written by Alex Rutherford. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Starting this. Who’s reading what?? Also reading this cos am doing a show very soon based on the Moghul’s."
Starting this. Who’s reading what?? Also reading this cos am doing a show very soon based on the Moghul’s. pic.twitter.com/ovsnY92TGH
— Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) March 23, 2020
