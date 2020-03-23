“They don’t make you like you anymore”, writes Deepika Padukone as she pays tribute to father Prakash Padukone

On this day, 40 years ago badminton legend Prakash Padukone won the All England Championship in London Wembley Arena. Actress Deepika Padukone, elder daughter of Prakash Padukone was all praise for her father and took to Twitter to express her admiration.

Retweeting an article written by an eye witness, Deepika wrote, "Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don’t make you like you anymore…We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!”

On March 23, 1980, Prakash became the first Indian badminton player to win the All England Open Championship. The legendary Prakash had defeated Indonesia's Liem Swie King 15-3, 15-10 at the Wembley Arena in London on that historic day.

On the acting front, Deepika, who was last seen in the film Chhapaak, will next be seen in ‘83, opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

