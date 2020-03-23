Happily quarantined, Neena Gupta enjoys a head massage from husband Vivek Mehra

Now that most of us are self-quarantined, what are you doing to relax yourself? Plenty of Bollywood stars are working out at home, cooking, reading and spending time with family members. When it comes to Neena Gupta, she has appointed husband Vivek Mehra in her service!

Neena and Vivek are spending their quarantine days in Uttarakhand's Mukteshwar. What better than enjoying the cold yet sunny weather of the mountains? She took to Instagram to share a photo wherein she sits in the sun and Vivek massages her head. "Husband ko istemal karo na (Please use your husband)," she wrote. Take ideas, ladies!

Neena was last seen playing Kangana Ranaut's mother in the sports drama Panga. She will next be a part of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's same-sex love story Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. For the same, she reunites with her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao.

Neena was also a part of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, but reportedly, she did not look convincing as Akshay's mother and hence, left the film.

