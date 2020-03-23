Sidharth Shukla is thankful to people who have stayed indoors, urges them to continue doing the same to fight the virus

Sidharth Shukla has become a heartthrob with his resilience and impeccable performance in Bigg Boss 13. After he walked away with the trophy, Sidharth has been in the news ever since and the fans are not complaining at all. From pairing him up with Shehnaaz Gill to awaiting his new project, his fans or SidHearts have been his constant support and Sidharth couldn’t be more grateful to them.

In the wake of the pandemic, Coronavirus, Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter to urge his fans and the rest of the citizens to avoid stepping out unnecessarily. He asked people to stay indoors and said that our persistence and resilience will help us fight the virus. He tweeted, “Thank you to all of you who stayed indoors yesterday and are continuing to do so today….while many may not find it easy, please don't treat this like a vacation to go out! #FightAgainstCorona”. In another tweet, he added, “Staying indoors keeps you and your family safe, our nation and the world which is combatting this virus! At this point our resilience and patience shall prove stronger than the virus! #StayIndoors #FightAgainstCorona”.

Take a look at both his tweets.

Thank you to all of you who stayed indoors yesterday and are continuing to do so today….while many may not find it easy, please don't treat this like a vacation to go out! #FightAgainstCorona

— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 23, 2020

Staying indoors keeps you and your family safe, our nation and the world which is combatting this virus! At this point our resilience and patience shall prove stronger than the virus! #StayIndoors

— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 23, 2020

As for his future projects, there have been no confirmations from the star but there are reports that he will be collaborating with Vikas Gupta for his next venture.

Also Read: Fans shower a bed full of love on Sidharth Shukla, the Bigg Boss 13 winner is humbled

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results