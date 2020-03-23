Watch: Isolated at home, Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turn painters

Isolation can indeed fuel a lot of hobbies and talents you almost forgot you had. Bollywood celebrities who have voluntarily quarantined themselves amid the Covid-19 outbreak, are utilising this time at home, in reading, writing, painting, playing with the pets and what not! Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi are unchaining their inner painters too!

Karan took to Instagram to share a video of the two kids engrossed in painting. While Yash colours a scooter (which does not look like a scooter according to his father), Roohi is seen drawing a lamp. "Two future modern artists at work! Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry! We are now planning to sing a song in our collective tone deaf voices! We are such a talented family," Karan wrote. Waiting for a video of that song now!

Yesterday, the children and their father also joined others in clapping and clamping at 5 pm, as a gesture to show respect to the essential service providers.

Workwise, a couple of Karan's production ventures including Dostana 2 and Takht are now delayed due to the pandemic.

