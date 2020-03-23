Sunny Singh opens up on his fallout with Kartik Aaryan

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh have been friends for many years now, before they both stepped into showbiz. Kartik made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film took off pretty well. The second film of the franchise, titled Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, featured Kartik and Sunny together. After Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sunny and Kartik came together for Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which went on to be a huge success and established Kartik as a bankable star.

In the midst of that, rumours of Kartik and Sunny's equation hitting a rough patch has floated quite a few times. In a recent interview, Sunny was quizzed about the same, but he referred to himself and Kartik as 'Chaddi buddies'. He said they would start fighting over anything and everything and even fought while drinking coffee. But it would take only five minutes to patch up. He also added that they knew almost everything about each other.

That's sweet!

Sunny was also seen playing a cameo in Kartik's recent film Pati Patni Aur Woh. He called it a gesture of friendship. Sunny last appeared in debutant Navjot Gulati's Jai Mummy Di, also featuring Sonnalli Seygall.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results