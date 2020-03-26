Olivia Wilde Is Now Officially In Demand As A Director

While her significant other, Jason Sudeikis, is hauling in the trash cans, Olivia Wilde has a lot to be happy about. She just pulled off a lucrative deal with Searchlight Pictures for a movie she will produce and direct called Perfect. It’s about female Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug and a number of studios were interested and bidding for rights. Olivia proved her worth with the first feature she directed, Booksmart, which won her an Independent Spirit Award. Nice to see women making movies ABOUT women…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results