Timothee Chalamet’s Heroic Gesture

Can’t WAIT to read Woody Allen’s new book Apropos of Nothing– by the way, you cannot buy it from Amazon. In the book, Woody talks about filming A Rainy Day in New York with Timothee Chalamet. Not long after they wrapped, Timothee got an Oscar nomination for the movie Call Me By Your Name. At that time it was shocking when Timothee publicly stated he regretted working with Woody, and was giving his salary to charity. Woody says Timothee told his sister that he needed to do that because his agent felt he had a better chance of winning if he denounced Woody, so he did! Other actors followed suit. Timothee did not win the Oscar, and Woody remarked that he only pays union minimum salary to his actors so donating it was not actually such a “heroic gesture.” Woody’s movie was released in Europe, but Amazon refused to release it here.

