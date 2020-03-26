Sunny Deol releases Rs. 50 lakhs from his MP fund for Gurdaspur in the wake of Coronavirus

Coronavirus has been claiming a lot of lives on a daily basis and not everybody has access to the required equipment and care needed to diagnose the disease. The government has announced a lockdown for the next 21 days throughout the country and have issued Rs. 15,000 crores for availing better kits and proper hazmat suits for the medical experts.
Take a look at his tweet.
करोना जैसी महामारी के बचाव के लिए अपनी लोकसभा गुरदासपुर के सेहत विभाग को किसी भी तरह की दिक्कत का सामना ना करना पड़े इसलिए मैं अपने एमपी लैंड से ₹5000000 का फंड रिलीज करता हूं ताकि अपना हलका गुरदासपुर को इस महामारी से निपटने में किसी दिक्कत का सामना ना करना पड़े
— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) March 25, 2020
This move from Sunny Deol has surely earned him a lot of respect.
Also Read: Sunny Deol to star in a thriller helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply