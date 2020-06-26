Jimmy Fallon: Still A Big Kid

We love this then-and-now combination portrait of Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon today, and as a child. He hasn’t changed all that much. Same earnest fun-loving smile. It’s easy to imagine him getting down on the floor to play with his kids. Jimmy just weathered a big storm – his blackface skit from his days on SNL surfaced. Immediately there were online demands for him to be cancelled! Jamie Foxx defended his friend with “We got bigger fish to fry.” Jimmy spent a show making heartfelt apologies and discussing his “personal evolution” since the SNL event. He did the right thing… and still has his job.

Photo: Ard Gelink

