Shia Labeouf Is Also A Plagiarist!

Shia LaBeouf was looking around suspiciously as he returned to his LA home after a walk. We were surprised to learn that Shia has been the one under suspicion for plagiarism. It started a seven years ago when Shia released a short film and someone pointed out that he had lifted the story word for word from a comic book by a writer named Dan Clowes. He DID apologize, but that apology was plagiarized also from another source! Shia later released some graphic novels that also were copied from work by Dan Clowes. Shia shrugged it off with “I was inspired – copyright laws are too restrictive!” Finally, Clowes’ attorney sent a cease and desist letter. It makes you wonder about all of Shia’s work – other than acting. He IS good at that.

